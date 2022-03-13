Sheikh Rashid got ministry through blackmailing, says Kamil Agha

ISLAMABAD: PMLQ Senator Kamil Ali Agha while reacting to Sheikh Rashid’s outburst has said that he got the interior ministry through blackmailing.

Talking to Shehzad Iqbal in Geo News programme 'Naya Pakistan' Saturday, he said Sheikh Rashid should respond to Moonis bashing on his uttering. He said Sheikh Rashid had never done the independent politics.

Kamil Ali Agha said the PMLQ had always helped the government in difficult times. “When desertions are taking place in the ruling party, we have to take our own decision”, he remarked. He pointed out that there were four groups in the Punjab PTI while the party in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa had three groups. He said the PMLQ had been supporting Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, as he was nominated by the prime minister. He said his party had issued no statement that they were leaving the government.

“Ours is an independent party and we are not a part of the PTI”, he clarified. Consultations were going on in the party over the situation, he said. He disclosed his party had been offered office of Punjab chief minister just four months after the PTI government was formed.

“We said no to the offer, as the party was bound to the agreement”, Agha said.

He said: “We repeatedly informed the government of our reservations about corruption, price hike and increasing unemployment. We asked the government to do something in this regard for face-saving.”

Under an agreement, he said the PMLQ had got two slots each in federal and Punjab cabinets. He said the party had never asked for a portfolio for Moonis Elahi rather it wanted the government to improve the situation. He said it was Imran Khan who had allotted a portfolio to Moonis Elahi that too after three and half years.

Mr Agha said Tariq Bashir Cheema ran his ministry graciously without any complaints. He said the PMLQ had never asked for anything but it certainly considered offers. “The PMLQ is an independent party and it takes decisions for the party. We demand the PTI government to put its house in order and provide relief to the people. If the PTI fails to consolidate, the PMLQ will be free to take its decisions.” Kamil Ali Agha said the PMLQ had always wanted Usman Buzdar to deliver. He said now the PTI had four groups in Punjab which were opposing Usman Buzdar. He said the PMLQ was committed to its leadership and strictly followed its decisions. He said he had no idea of any meeting between Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Imran Khan.

PPP’s Saeed Ghani said Asif Zardari’s meeting with the leaders of MQMP was satisfactory. He said the two parties should work jointly for the good of Sindh even after the MQMP does not support the opposition in the no-trust vote against the prime minister. He said both sides were positive about the meeting, adding the MQM and the PPP both realised that their rift was damaging for Sindh. He said the MQM considered 40 per cent quota for Urban Sindh was not being implemented while the PPP was also in its favour. He said the MQM was not held out any assurance or guarantee, as it was not only talking to the PPP but also in consultations with the PMLN and the JUIF.

Senior journalist Shahbaz Rana said the talks with the IMF remained inclusive because of PM’s amnesty scheme. He said the final round of the talks was expected Monday. He said the government did not take the IMF into confidence before announcing the relief package. Now the IMF is asking the government to follow the commitments it had made. According to government estimates, he said there would be Rs665 deficit till June 30. He claimed that the FBR was not only misguiding the finance minister but also the prime minister.