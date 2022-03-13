 
Sunday March 13, 2022
National

Four fighters martyred in IIOJ&K

By News Desk
March 13, 2022

SRINAGAR: Four fighters were martyred in multiple operations carried out by the security forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) on Saturday, a defence official said. The security forces also managed to capture one fighter.

“Based on specific intelligence inputs received from police, five joint operations were launched in Kashmir valley leading to the killing of four and apprehension of one in the last 24 hours,” he said.

