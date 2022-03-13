Four fighters martyred in IIOJ&K

SRINAGAR: Four fighters were martyred in multiple operations carried out by the security forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) on Saturday, a defence official said. The security forces also managed to capture one fighter.
“Based on specific intelligence inputs received from police, five joint operations were launched in Kashmir valley leading to the killing of four and apprehension of one in the last 24 hours,” he said.
