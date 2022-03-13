Sanjrani, his members trying to back opposition: Khursheed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party senior leader Khursheed Shah Saturday alleged that Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, along with his members, was also trying to support the opposition.

Talking to a group of media persons here, he spelled out the opposition plans after success of the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying that the National Assembly speaker and the President would also be impeached. “President’s turn will also come. It is likely that after prime minister, we go after president for his impeachment,” he said.

“After vote of no-confidence in Centre, the opposition will move to Punjab immediately and Khyber- Pakhtunkhwa to bring no-trust motions there,” he added.

To a question whether the PM statement about neutrality tantamount to putting pressure on someone, Khursheed said Imran Khan’s statement was issued in response to a press conference held on that day.

About support of allies of the government, the PPP leader said consultative meetings among all political forces were a democratic norm and hoped that the nation would hear good news soon.

Answering another question, Khursheed Shah said they [treasury] could not stop anyone from voting process, as it is open vote and the Senate situation could not arise there. “If they tried to stop parliamentarians from casting their vote, then there would be anarchy in the country,” he warned.