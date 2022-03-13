Govt continuously bringing reforms in various sectors: Tarin

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin on Saturday said that the financial sector was stable enough and the government was continuously bringing reforms in different sectors.

He said, “We are working on sustainable growth upto 5% will boost upto 6% further, he said this while talking to national television news programme. He said several reforms had been made in industrialisation, housing and agricultural sector, adding that the Kamyab Jawan programme, Sehat card and Ehsaas programme were result of government’s efforts.

He narrated that the government was trying to maintain balance among upper, middle and lower class by announcing these programmes so that everybody can take benefit from economic growth. He said the price of oil had been increased overall, however we are paying 1.2 trillion subsidy.

Although fuel rate needs to be increased yet the government had decreased to facilitate people.