PM’s public meeting to be held a day before no-trust move: Faisal

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday formally gave go-head for holding of ‘historic’ public meeting in the federal capital a day before the opposition’s no-trust motion.

The ruling PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan tweeted to say that Prime Minister Imran Khan had given call to the nation for Islamabad public meeting.

“Its decisive time for a battle between the truth and falsehood: And preparations have begun for the public meeting,” the senator noted.

One day before the failure of the opposition’s no-trust motion, he said the biggest public meeting of Pakistan’s history would be held and the entire Pakistan would repose confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the prime minister would make historic announcement on the occasion and give the future line of action, following the no-trust motion’s defeat and with this, the politics of opposition would end.

He added men, women and elderly would attend the political event while overseas Pakistanis had begun arriving for this purpose.

Meanwhile, Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar asked the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers to get ready for the country’s biggest-ever public meeting, being planned here at the D-Chowk, to demonstrate the masses’ full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“The date for the public meeting will be announced soon. All workers start preparations,” he said on his twitter handle.

The minister said it would not be a ‘usual meeting’ as the PTI with this gathering was going to bury corrupt practices of the opposition parties forever, purging the country’s politics of such elements.