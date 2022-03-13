Grand finale of Youth Fashion Revolution held

KARACHI: As many as 75 contestants from universities across the country participated in modelling, designing, styling and photography at the grand finale of Youth Fashion Revolution season four.

The event was attended by the leading personalities of the private sector, diplomats, media and other walks of life.

The youth appreciated the concept of skill development.

The founder of Youth Fashion Revolution said, “Youth are the country’s future and private & public sector should come forward for youth skill development and youth empowerment.”

Other than featuring a sufi performance by an international performer, the event also paid a tribute to the heroes of armed forces and individuals like Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, Abdul Sattar Edhi and Umar Sharif.

In addition, the services of business community leaders namely Shahzeb Akram, Usman Ghani, Nasir Hayat Magoon and Sheikh Humayun Sayeed were also admired.

The awards were distributed among winners.