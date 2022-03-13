Bounced cheque case: Ex-MPA sentenced to three years in jail

SUKKUR: The court of judicial magistrate-I in Nawabshah on Saturday sentenced former MPA Sher Muhammad Unar to three years in jail and imposed a fine of Rs40,000 in a bounced cheque case.

Reports said that Jan Muhammad Magsi, who is transporter and resident of Kazi Ahmed, two years ago registered an FIR with the Kazi Ahmed Police Station against ex-MPA Sher Muhammad Unar for giving him a cheque of Rs70 million as payment of the vehicles purchased from him, which was bounced.

The reports said that former MPA Muhammad Unar had got bail from the court but on Saturday, the judicial magistrate-I in Nawabshah sentenced the ex-MPA to three years in prison and imposed a fine of Rs40,000 in the bounced cheque case after the concerned bank officials confirmed that the client had no any balance in his account.

Police took the convict into its custody and shifted him to the Nawabshah Central Jail.