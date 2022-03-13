Measures to check lumpy skin disease directed

LAHORE: Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal has directed the Livestock Department to ensure adequate availability of vaccines against lumpy skin disease (LSD) in all districts.

He issued these directions while chairing a video-link meeting of commissioners and deputy commissioners at the Civil Secretariat here on Saturday.The meeting reviewed prices of essential commodities, availability of fertilizers and progress on public welfare initiatives.

The chief secretary said that Punjab would provide vaccines to Sindh province to control the LSD. He said that LSD is a serious threat to the livestock and all possible preventive measures would be adopted against this viral disease affecting cattle. He asked the secretary livestock to raise awareness about the LSD through a special campaign.

The chief secretary directed all the deputy commissioners to get cases registered against people involved in graffiti, besides continuing the measures for prevention of smuggling of wheat and fertilizer. He said that the deputy commissioners should inspect the development projects in their districts for quality construction work and a third party audit of the schemes would also be conducted. The chief secretary also directed the administrative officers to make best arrangements for Ramazan bazaars. The divisional commissioners gave a detailed briefing to the chief secretary. The meeting was briefed that sufficient vaccines are available in Punjab for the prevention of LSD and respective veterinary dispensaries in a union council could be contacted for vaccination of cattle. Commissioner Bahawalpur said that after reduction in petrol price, transport fares in Bahawalpur division were reduced up to 20 percent.

The meeting was informed that 1741 open manholes in Gujranwala division, 2615 in Bahawalpur and 590 in DG Khan were covered. The secretaries of industries, agriculture, food departments, additional IG Special Branch and officers attended the meeting.