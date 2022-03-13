Man injured in roof collapse

LAHORE: A 45-year-old man was injured when a roof of an under-construction house collapsed in Wapda Town on Saturday. Rescuers rushed to the spot and shifted the injured, Farooq Aslam, to a local hospital.

E-challan: Books in place of manual challan books is being introduced across Punjab. With the launch of e-challan system, all data of challans across Punjab will be centralised.

According to traffic police officials, challan slips will be issued from smart printers under online system instead of challan book for violation of traffic rules in Punjab including Lahore.

The app will be downloaded to the mobile phone of the traffic officers and connected to the printer.

E-challan system will start as a pilot project on March 23, by distributing printers in different cities.

cash awards: An award distribution ceremony was held at District Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh on Saturday, in which at least 90 CIA personnel were awarded commendation certificates and cash awards for their excellent performance. CCPO Lahore distributed the appreciation certificates and cash awards to the officers and officials. Commendation certificates and cash awards worth millions of rupees were distributed among 90 officers and officials including Inspectors Nabi Bakash, Farooq Asghar, Mukhtar Alvi, Muhammad Ali Butt, Danish Ranjha, Asif Rasheed, Sub Inspectors Khurram Shehzad, Javed Akbar, Mazhar Haydayat as well as head constables and constables.

Rescue 1122: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 1,012 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these RTCs 10 people died, whereas 1012 were injured. Out of this 623 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 423 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams.

injured: A driver of Edhi ambulance was seriously injured when his vehicle collided with a truck in Garden Town area here on Saturday.

Edhi volunteers rushed the driver to Jinnah Hospital in critical condition. The driver identified as Noman was on his way when his vehicle collided with a truck, resulting into serious injuries to him. The truck driver escaped from the scene. The injured driver was admitted to a local hospital in critical condition.

Charge-sheet against SHO: DIG Operations paid a visit to Misri Shah police station here on Saturday. He inspected front desk, reporting room, and lockup and expressed anger over incomplete record and poor patrolling plan. He issued charge-sheet orders against SHO Khurram Shehzad and Muharrar and suspended community guide Muhammad Arshad.

He also issued an explanatory letter to DSP Misri Shah Hassan Aziz on poor supervision.