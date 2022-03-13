Petrol theft scandal: LWMC vehicles movement to be monitored

LAHORE: Following a recent petrol theft scandal, Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has directed all its fleet managers to monitor the movement of vehicles in their workshops.

This was decided in a meeting held under LWMC CEO Rafia Haider here on Saturday. The meeting was attended by Deputy CEO Munir Hussain and fleet management and operations officers. The deployment of new fleet was reviewed and important decisions were made in this regard.

Rafia Haider tasked the officers recruited in the fleet and workshops with the new route plan for deployment in the areas of the city. She instructed all fleet managers to monitor the movement of the vehicles in their workshops themselves.

The CEO directed the fleet managers concerned to be present in the field to ensure timely departure of vehicles followed by the formulation of a new route plan for new mini dumpers, compactors and their fuel allocation.

The new route plan should be drawn up as soon as possible and must be presented next week. She stated that the addition of new mini dumpers in the fleet of LWMC has further improved the city's sanitation system resulting in lifting of more than 6,000 tons of waste from the city on a daily basis.

She said that all officers concerned should ensure timely clearance of containers, hotspot areas and timely plot clearance as per the hotspot application of LWMC. Citizens should use the LWMC Helpline 1139 and social media in case of complaints, she added.