ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday met PTI members of the National Assembly and gave them task to make the upcoming public meeting in the federal capital an unprecedented event by bringing one million people.

He wanted the elected representatives to enhance their interaction with people in their respective constituencies and convey to them that the government was fully aware of their economic worries and was taking every possible step to protect them from inflation despite the fact it was a global phenomenon.

The premier maintained that the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would emerge even stronger after the present situation while he directed the party leaders to gear up for the local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

Those who attended these separate meetings with the prime minister included Shaukat Ali and Sher Ali Arbab from Peshawar, Raja Khurram Shehzad Nawaz and Ali Nawaz Awan from Islamabad, Rashid Shafiq, Mansoor Hayat Khan and Zulfikar Ali Khan from Rawalpindi and Chakwal, lady legislators Kanwal Shauzab, Begum Shaheen Saifullah Taru, Nafeesa Anayatullah Khattak and Noreen Farooq Ibrahim, former members of the National Assembly Chaudhry Ashfaq, Haji Muhammad Yusuf Ali Ansari and CEO Chen One Mian Kashif Ashfaq.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi also met the prime minister.

Talking to the lawmakers, the PM said that the elected representatives should strengthen their contact with the people and create awareness among them about the different government schemes for the socioeconomic progress of the country. The schemes include Universal Health Coverage under National Health Card, Ehsaas Ration Riyayat Programme, provision of loans, fertilisers and pesticides under the Ehsaas Kissan card, Kamyab Jawan and Kamyab Pakistan programme, home financing, business loans and professional training.

“The people friendly steps helped in decrease the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs10 per litre and electricity tariff by Rs5 per unit. Other steps included promotion of information technology, creation of job opportunities for the youth, 100 percent tax exemptions for IT companies and freelancers, 100 percent repatriation of profits, and full exemption of capital gains tax for investment in the IT start-ups,” he noted.

Besides that Rs407 billion subsidy would be given in business loans for the next two years under the Kamyaab Jawan programme. Monthly stipend under the Ehsaas programme was increased from R 12,000 to Rs14,000 and Rs38 billion were allocated for 2.6 million scholarships of Rs30,000 per month under the graduate internship programme.

Prime Minister also reiterated that the government was making all-out efforts for reducing the negative effects of inflation by creating atmosphere conducive for investors. He said that the economy was on the path of sustainable growth, owing to successful government economic policies.