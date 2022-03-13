ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday said that no-confidence motion had caused bitterness in the politics.

The minister tweeted: “Democracy is not a system of extreme divisions, it is based on least consensus.”

“I don’t think it should be so divisive that for any reason it becomes difficult to talk. It is not difficult to fight. Reconciliation is difficult later,” he maintained.

In reply to the minister, PMLN spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said in a tweet: “Imran Khan introduced dirty politics. We will clear this mess and eradicate frustration prevailing in the society. No-confidence motion is being tabled to

remove this mess and intolerance.”

In another tweet, she said: “Abuse and threaten political opponents, hand them death punishments, imprison daughters and sisters, level baseless allegations, then give lectures for talks? Fawad Chaudhry, do you consider public fool? Are you befooling yourselves or others through your suggestions against division.”