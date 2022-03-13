KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan has changed his very own definition of ‘neutral’ so many times, that it leaves one confused as to what he really means.

Umpteen times, PM Khan sang praises of neutrality in terms of impartial behaviour or conduct of state institutions, but ahead of the no-trust motion, while addressing a gathering at Timergara on March 11, PM Khan defined neutrality in a religious context saying humans according to divine will are supposed to act according to their conscience instead of being impartial which is an animal trait. He went on to say that animals do not distinguish between good and evil. "Humans act according to their conscience. And only animals remain neutral," he said.

But earlier on April 19, 2018, Imran Khan who was vying to contest that year’s election, insisted upon a ‘neutral’ set-up as indispensable for holding transparent elections. On May 3, the same year, he praised the virtues of neutrality and declared COAS Gen Qamar Jawed Bajwa as the “most neutral and pro-democratic general.”

Similarly, he never stops attributing the neutral umpires in cricket to his very own advocacy and campaigning back in his cricketing career. Like on Nov 7, 2020, the prime minister claimed he was the first skipper in the history of cricket who struggled for neutral umpires. While addressing the Council of Foreign Relations in Washington on Sept 24, 2019, Imran faulted Pakistan’s policies on militancy, saying Islamabad should have stayed ‘neutral.’ Against this backdrop, this new political spin to the term ‘neutral’, against the widely accepted one, is certainly an addition to the lexicon.

However, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf considers such analytical reports a propaganda against it.