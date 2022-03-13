Sri Lankan manager lynching: Charges framed against 89 accused

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Saturday framed charges against 89 accused allegedly involved in lynching of Sri Lankan citizen Priyantha Kumara in Sialkot.
The anti-terrorism court judge, Natasha Naseem, held hearing in Kot Lakhpat Jail as Gujranwala anti-terrorism court was shifted to Lahore to hold hearing due to security reasons.
As the hearing commenced on Saturday, the prosecution team led by Special Prosecutor Abdul Rauf Wattoo filed separate challans against the adult and juvenile accused in the court. In the first challan, 80 adult accused were named while in the second, 9 juvenile accused were nominated.
The accused denied the charges saying that they are innocent. After which the court indicted them and directed prosecution to present witnesses on the next hearing going to be held on March 14.
As the trial will take place on a daily basis, 14 prosecution witnesses will record their statements today.
As many as 40 witnesses have been made part of the challan by the prosecution.
Furthermore, videos and digital evidence are also part of the challan along with DNA and forensic reports.
