Concern grows over traffickers targeting Ukrainian refugees

SIRET, Romania: One man was detained in Poland suspected of raping a 19-year-old refugee he’d lured with offers of shelter after she fled war-torn Ukraine. Another was overheard promising work and a room to a 16-year-old girl before authorities intervened.
Another case inside a refugee camp at Poland’s Medyka border, raised suspicions when a man was offering help only to women and children. When questioned by police, he changed his story.
As millions of women and children flee across Ukraine’s borders in the face of Russian aggression, concerns are growing over how to protect the most vulnerable refugees from being targeted by human traffickers or becoming victims of other forms of exploitation.
“Obviously all the refugees are women and children,” said Joung-ah Ghedini-Williams, the UNHCR’s head of global communications, who has visited borders in Romania, Poland and Moldova.
“You have to worry about any potential risks for trafficking — but also exploitation, and sexual exploitation and abuse. These are the kinds of situations that people like traffickers … look to take advantage of,” she said.
In countries throughout Europe, including the border nations of Romania, Poland, Hungary, Moldova and Slovakia, private citizens and volunteers have been greeting and offering help to those whose lives have been shattered by war.
From free shelter to free transport to work opportunities and other forms of assistance — help isn’t far away.
PARIS: The UN’s cultural agency has warned that major historical sites in Ukraine are in danger of being damaged and...
LONDON: Prince Harry was accused on Saturday of snubbing Queen Elizabeth II after announcing he will miss her late...
MOSCOW: Russia on Saturday said its troops could target supplies of Western weapons in Ukraine, where the Russian army...
PARIS: France is offering a fourth dose of a coronavirus vaccine to people older than 80 who had their booster more...
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia said on Saturday it executed 81 people in one day on a variety of terrorism-related offences,...
LONDON: Over her record-breaking reign, Queen Elizabeth II has had many things named after her. Joining the list is a...
Comments