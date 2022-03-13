Prince Harry accused of ‘snub’ to queen

LONDON: Prince Harry was accused on Saturday of snubbing Queen Elizabeth II after announcing he will miss her late husband’s memorial service, amid a legal dispute over his security protection in Britain.
While a spokesperson confirmed that Harry will skip the service in Westminster Abbey on March 29, he is reportedly set to attend the Invictus Games starting in the Netherlands just two weeks later.
After days of front-page coverage about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, The Sun newspaper carried the headline: "Harry’s Phil snub."
Royal biographer Angela Levin accused the California-based Harry of "blackmail" regarding the service for his grandfather Prince Philip, after the British government withdrew his royal protection detail.
