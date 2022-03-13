Russia says it could target Western arms supplies to Ukraine

MOSCOW: Russia on Saturday said its troops could target supplies of Western weapons in Ukraine, where the Russian army has been advancing since late February.

"We warned the United States that the orchestrated pumping of weapons from a number of countries is not just a dangerous move, it is a move that turns these convoys into legitimate targets," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told state television.

He said Moscow had warned "about the consequences of the thoughtless transfer to Ukraine of weapons like man-portable air defence systems, anti-tank missile systems and so on."

Ryabkov said Washington had not taken Moscow´s warnings seriously and added that Russia and the US were not holding any "negotiation processes" on Ukraine.

President Vladimir Putin sent Russian troops into Ukraine on February 24 and said he aims to "de-Nazify" the country.

Moscow has been hit by a barrage of international sanctions since Putin sent in troops.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday slammed what he said was the "flagrant violation" of international humanitarian law by Ukraine´s forces as he held phone talks with the leaders of France and Germany, the Kremlin said.

"Putin informed (them) about the real state of affairs" in Ukraine, his office said in a statement. "In particular, numerous examples of the flagrant violation of the norms of international humanitarian law by Ukrainian security forces were cited," the statement said.

Putin accused the Ukrainian army of "extrajudicial executions of dissenters" and "taking hostages and using civilians as human shields", the Kremlin said.

He also claimed that the Ukrainian army were deploying heavy weapons near hospitals, schools, and kindergartens.

"At the same time, nationalist battalions are systematically disrupting operations to rescue the population, intimidating civilians during evacuation attempts," the Kremlin said.

Putin urged France´s Emmanuel Macron and Germany´s Olaf Scholz to pressure Kyiv authorities into halting these "criminal activities," the Kremlin said.

The Russian president also informed Macron and Scholz about talks between Russian and Ukrainians negotiators.

"In this connection the leaders of the three countries addressed some issues related to the agreements being worked out on the implementation of well-known Russian demands," the Kremlin said without providing any details.Ukraine was ready to negotiate to end the war started by Russia’s invasion more than two weeks ago, but would not surrender or accept any ultimatums, the country’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Saturday.

Speaking at a virtual event organised by the non-partisan, nonprofit organization Renew Democracy Initiative, Kuleba said civilian lives would be saved if Ukraine had fighter jets and more attack planes to destroy large military columns.

"We will continue to fight. We are ready to negotiate but we are not going to accept any ultimatums and surrender", Kuleba said, adding that Russia was putting forward demands that were "unacceptable".

Commenting on the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, the Ukrainian foreign minister said it was besieged but still under Ukrainian control.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that began late in February has resulted in over 2.5 million refugees, with western countries swiftly moving to isolate Russia from world trade and the global financial system as a result.

The foreign minister added that Ukraine needed more military supplies and that more steps were needed to hit the Russian economy despite recent sanctions.

"If we had more planes we would have been able to save many more civilian lives mainly because the main striking force of Russia is in the air and they indiscriminately choose to attack. As we continue to fight we will need more and more weapons," Kuleba added.

Commenting on the role of Belarus, the Ukrainian foreign minister said he believed Belarus was not willing to send troops into Ukraine despite being under pressure from Russia to do so.

"I believe that (Belarus) President Lukashenko sees how, being aware of the casualties of the Russian army in the Ukraine, is not willing to send his troops into Ukraine. We understand that he is under enormous pressure from President Putin to do so", Kuleba said.

The Russian tactics being deployed in Ukraine were similar to what they used in the war in Syria, the foreign minister said.