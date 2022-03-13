 
March 13, 2022
France offers fourth Covid jab to over-80s

AFP
March 13, 2022

PARIS: France is offering a fourth dose of a coronavirus vaccine to people older than 80 who had their booster more than three months ago, the prime minister said on Saturday.

Jean Castex told Le Parisian newspaper that they were nevertheless recommended to keep wearing a face mask as France relaxes its Covid-19 coronavirus restrictions.

