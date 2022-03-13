Saudi Arabia executes 81 in one day

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia said on Saturday it executed 81 people in one day on a variety of terrorism-related offences, exceeding the total number of executions in the kingdom in the whole of last year.

All had been "found guilty of committing multiple heinous crimes", the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported, saying they included convicts linked to the Islamic State group, or to al-Qaeda, Yemen’s Huthi rebel forces or "other terrorist organisations".