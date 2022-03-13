 
Sunday March 13, 2022
World

UK zoo names white rhino ‘Queenie’ for Elizabeth II

By AFP
March 13, 2022

LONDON: Over her record-breaking reign, Queen Elizabeth II has had many things named after her. Joining the list is a rare white rhino newly born in a British wildlife park.

"Queenie" the rhino was born in the Cotswold Wildlife Park and Gardens in southern England, and named in honour of the monarch’s 70th anniversary on the throne.

