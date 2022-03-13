Australia enters new phase of Covid

SYDNEY: Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the nation’s political leaders want to move to a new phase of living with Covid-19 as though it were the flu, but would consult health experts.
A day after meeting with the national cabinet of state and federal leaders, Morrison told reporters on Saturday morning they had discussed moving to "Phase D" of the national pandemic response plan.
"Our airports are open again, international arrivals can come, there are waivers now on quarantine for people returning, so we are pretty much in Phase D," he said.
