Chinese PM Li Keqiang confirms he will step down next March

BEIJING: Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said he would step down from his post after his current term expires next March, pointing to a coming reshuffle amid questions over the future of President Xi Jinping.
Mr Li made the disclosure at his annual news conference on saturday in response to a question about the accomplishments of his decade as China’s No 2 official.
In China, the premier leads the State Council and oversees a range of ministries, while the president serves as head of state. Mr Xi also heads the party and serves as commander-in-chief of the military.
“You said this year is the last year in the current term of the Chinese government,” Li, 66, told reporters at the National People’s Congress (NPC) in Beijing. “This year is also the last year in my premiership.”
