Powers that be regret bringing Imran to power: Amir Muqam

NOWSHERA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) provincial president Amir Muqam on Saturday said the ones, who helped bring Prime Minister Imran Khan to power, had also realized the mistake.

Talking to reporters here, the PMLN leader said the election had caused much damage to the country as the motherland had lagged behind in the race of development.

“The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers have also come to realize that they have been supporting a wrong person,” he said. He maintained that the opposition would not have filed the no-confidence motion if they were not sure about its success, adding that the lawmakers of the ruling alliance would also support it.

Amir Muqam said that Imran Khan knew his days were numbered so there was the reason he had become unnerved and was criticizing the opposition in desperation.

He said that Aleem Khan may have discussed his future line of action with PMLN head Nawaz Sharif during his recent meeting with him in London.

He claimed that more than 20 MNAs of the ruling party would vote against the prime minister during the no-confidence motion voting. Imran Khan should seek mental treatment as he had gone bonkers, he added.