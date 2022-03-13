Robbers impersonating as sleuths held

MARDAN: The police on Saturday busted a four-member gang impersonating officials of spy agencies and looting people, an official said.
Speaking to journalists, District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah said that one Naveed, a resident of Yar Hussain village in Swabi district, filed an FIR at Mardan City Police Station, stating that he had been deprived of cash by certain self-purported intelligence agency personnel.
He said a team of the City Police Station arrested the four accused, identified as Haroon and Ibne Amin, residents of Takhtbhai, Nawabzada, a resident of Gulibagh, and Syed Qadir, a resident of Swabi district.
The official said all the four arrestees confessed to their crime of swindling people of their money and valuables while impersonating as a spy agency’s personnel.
Meanwhile, a gang of four robbers was arrested and Rs90,000 stolen cash amount recovered from their possession. The police said Zahoor, Alif Din, Akhtar Zeb and Sanaaullah used to allegedly break the locks of shops at night and decamp with cash and valuables.
