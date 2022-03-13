Advance emergency & trauma course: Doctors, students imparted training at 2-day workshop

MINGORA: The junior doctors and students of medical college were imparted vital training regarding emergency, trauma, and cardiac arrest at a workshop at the Saidu Medical College, Swat.
The two-day workshop titled “Advance Emergency and Trauma Course” was jointly arranged by Saidu Medical College and Swat Medical College. Renowned doctors from Australia and England, including Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan and Dr Aman, delivered lecture on the topic.
“The purpose of the workshop was to train our junior doctors, and to enlighten them with the modern techniques applied in Australia and England, in case of emergency situations. I hope that the juniors will not only get training but will also share this knowledge with others,” said Prof Dr Fazli Akbar, the organiser of the programme.
“Swat is prone to natural disasters, floods and earthquakes. This area was also hit by terrorism in the past and, therefore, such trainings are vital for doctors, particularly for the young and junior doctors to perform their duties efficiently in untoward situations,” said Dr Samiullah, the chief executive officer of the Saidu Teaching Hospital.
A senior cardiologist, Dr Abdul Hadi, maintained that the practical sessions were conducted about cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and junior doctors were told how to handle the emergency situation inside and outside the hospital.
“We are planning to provide CPR training to common people besides doctors so that they may be able to provide first aid to needy patients,” Dr Hadi maintained.
At the concluded ceremony, the organisers paid tribute to foreign doctors, Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan and Dr Aman for their valuable services and awarded them with shields.
