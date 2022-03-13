Govt urged to fill vacant seats in 50,000 schools

LAHORE: In a statement, Awaz Foundation Pakistan (AWP) has demanded the government recruit one lakh teachers in schools across the province on vacant seats.

According to AWP, for the welfare of students the vacant seats in 50,000 schools must be filled. Posts of thousands of headmasters and schools are vacant in the province. These are affecting the activities in government schools. Due to shortage of staff, it is not easy to complete syllabus within the time. According to Zia Ur Rehman, Founder Awaz Foundation Pakistan(AWP), Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had already given approval of 33,000 posts in education department. To achieve 100 percent of literacy rate in Punjab province, the department has to recruit headmasters, subject specialists etc. The founder of APW said that government must ensure recruitment of teachers in all girl schools so that maximum girls could be enrolled in the schools. He shared that students of science subjects, especially girls in high schools, are suffering the most due to the non-availability of teachers as it is difficult to study mathematics, chemistry and biology without teachers. He said that science labs must be updated according to modern standards. He added that to avoid child labour, children under the age of 18 years must be enrolled in schools. Poverty could be defeated by promoting education.

He added that school’s education is very important for the development of any child. Today’ child is future of tomorrow. He said that every students has ability to learn and it could be possible when children would have access to education, where teaching staff would be completed. He added that school provided and important opportunity of socialisation. A schools provides chance to learn about different fields of Education, including humans, literature, culture, mathematics, politics, and several other topics, he added.

According to him society grows socially, economically and politically when their children are educated, furthermore, schools nurture their minds. Schools play role to enhance trust and personality development.

Zia Ur Rehman demanded, free and compulsory education Act 2014 must be notified under Section-A, sub-section III. This is further alarming that rules of business of the important law under Section 24 have also not should be prepared. He said that government must ensure ten percent poor students in private schools.

Maryam Amjid, an education champion, demanded enactment of Punjab Free and Compulsory Education Act 2014 in letter and spirit.

She said that education is a fundamental human right and every child is entitled to it after right to life and food. The country’s Constitution under its Article 37-B lays down that “State shall be responsible for eradication of illiteracy and provision of free and compulsory education up to secondary level, within minimum possible time”. Further, the Constitution also says under its Article 25A “The State shall provide free and compulsory education to all children from five to 16 years of age in such manner as may be determined by law, she added, “Although our international commitment according to SDG 4 is to attain 100pc literacy, we still have 22.84 million out-of-school children of which 12.16 million are girls.”

She lamented that in the United Nations Agenda 2030, Pakistan is on the verge of missing its targets under SDG-4 (i.e., quality equitable education) by a huge margin. She added, “Our culture limits the education of girls. Girls living in rural areas must be given incentive in form of stipend, so that they could come and complete education.”

She demanded gender responsive budget in Punjab in coming fiscal year.

She said that it was a responsibility of state to provide free and compulsory education and shared that according to Pakistan Education Statistics 2015-2016 published by National Education Management Information System, Academy of Educational Planning & Management, Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training Islamabad, of the 22.8 million out-of-school children in Pakistan, more than 50 percent are girls.