Three more arrested for brandishing arms

PESHAWAR: Three more people were arrested during a drive against display of arms by various groups and individuals, including the members of the land mafia.

An official said three people identified as Abbas, Bilal and Hazratullah were arrested during an action in Nasir Bagh. Automatic weapons were recovered from them and a case was lodged against them.

An official said the capital city police during the drive arrested a number of accused for displaying arms in public. Many were arrested for uploading

social media videos promoting gun culture. The official said 120 AK-47, 57

shotguns, 170 rifles, over 1,800 pistols and over 10,000 rounds were recovered during the drive.

The police have launched a drive against brandishing of weapons as well as using revolving lights on vehicles to impersonate law-enforcers. Senior Superintendent of Police Operations Haroon-ur-Rashid the other day told reporters that the divisional SPs and DSPs had been directed to discourage the gun culture.

The official said the cops were directed to take action against those brandishing weapons in public in a bid to pose as VIPs and harass the public.

He said the cops were directed to discourage aerial firing and brandishing weapons at weddings and other occasions. Most of the people and groups displaying automatic weapons in public are involved in a number of criminal activities including land grabbing.