Three robbers arrested

MANSEHRA: Police have arrested three robbers who had looted several people in various parts of the district on Saturday.

The three gangsters used to impersonate passengers and drivers, stated District Police Officer Sajjad Khan.

He said that one Mohammad Yusuf had lodged an FIR at Baffa Police Station, saying he hired a taxicab but later its driver took him to a deserted place and with connivance of his accomplices, the driver deprived him of Rs150,000 at gunpoint.

The DPO said that those arrested included Arif Bashir, a resident of Gujranwala, Shahzad Ahmad, from Wah Cantt, and Kamran Sarfaraz, from Haripur.