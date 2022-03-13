Peshawarites suffer as gas crisis continues

PESHAWAR: Majority of people in the provincial capital continued to suffer for a fourth consecutive day on Saturday due to lack of natural gas, causing them serious hardships.

The Peshawarites faced severe low gas pressure during winter and hoped that their suffering would end with the arrival of summer.

However, they got disappointed as the weather changed but the suffering of the residents of Peshawar are yet to be over.

Peshawar cantonment and its adjoining localities, including Mall Road, Rafiq Lane, Gulberg, Askari-II, Swati Phattak and Bara Gate, Kohati Gate and Wazirbagh Road areas are stated to be the most affected areas. The residents of these localities complained they had not been receiving natural gas for the past four days and badly affected their routine life.

“Yesterday, we received some guests and unfortunately there was neither natural gas nor LPG gas in the cylinder. Luckily, the guests were close relatives and we explained to them our story,” Jibran Ahmad, a resident of Askari-II, told The News.

He said they had used LPG cylinders for cooking during the winter season but at the same time they regularly paid to the gas company, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL).

Haji Mohammad of Gulberg said they had lodged several complaints with the SNGPL authorities about the lack of natural gas to them but they could not resolve the issue.

“This is very strange as not a single elected public representative or government officials took note of this serious issue. We had never faced such a serious issue in the past that had to be suspended to the entire area for four days,” Haji Mohammad complained.

The SNGPL officials said they were working on the issue but were not able to resolve it till the filing of this report.