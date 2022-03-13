Bajaur residents protest power suspension

KHAR: The residents of Bajaur on Saturday staged a protest demonstration against suspension of electricity to the trade centres in various localities in the district.

The electricity supply was cut off to trade centres in Bajaur, disrupting routine life and business activities.

The electricity supply was stopped to Khar Bazaar, Inayat Killay, Sadiqabad Bazaar and Nawagai Bazaar.

In Nawagai Bazaar, the traders and the local people staged a protest against the suspension of the power supply.

Speaking on the occasion, Maulana Khanzeb, Mian Ali Bahadur, Malang Jan and Maulana Hameedullah said that they would not allow the officials of the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) to install electricity meters at their shops. They said that the residents of Bajaur had suffered due to years long militancy, therefore, they should be exempted from paying the electricity bills.

They said that at the time of the merger, the government had promised to exempt the tribal areas from taxes for five years, therefore, they should be provided free electricity.

The protesters asked the elected public representatives to take up with issue with the authorities concerned or else they would intensify the protest. Wapda’s Sub-Division Officer Gul Mohammad said the authority was not in a position to provide free electricity.

He said that the Wapda officials cut off the power supply to the trader centres as the shopkeepers were unwilling to pay the bills.

The official said that Bajaur was no more a tribal area rather it had become a part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that the people of Bajaur used electricity worth about Rs160 million monthly.

Gul Mohammad said that a few marble factories, the district headquarters hospital and a flour mills paid the power bill. He added that Wapda could no longer afford to provide free of charge electricity to the people of Bajaur.