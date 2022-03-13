Wildlife deptt achieves target of increasing protected areas, meeting told

PESHAWAR: The Wildlife Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, had achieved its target of increasing the protected areas from 10 percent to 15 percent of the total area in the province, a meeting was told on Saturday.

“The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has now nine national parks, 87 community game reserves, 38 public game reserves, five conservancies, three wildlife sanctuaries, two wildlife refuges, four sites of special scientific interest with an accumulative area of more than 1,564,000 hectares, which make 15.38 percent of the total area of the province,” the 2nd meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife and Biodiversity Board meeting was told. Chief Minister Mahmood Khan presided over the meeting.

The meeting was further told that progress was being made to declare some other suitable places of the province as protected areas, which include Rakh Topi National Park, Gusarrh National Park, Bashqar Gol Biosphere Reserve and Koh-e-Suleman Conservancy.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that enhancement of the protected areas up to the set target was a great achievement of the provincial government to ensure protection and conservation of the wildlife and biodiversity of the province. He directed the officials concerned to take necessary measures to further increase the protected areas so that conservation of wildlife and biodiversity, especially the endangered species, could be ensured.

Provincial Minister for Forest and Environment Ishtiaq Urmar, Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Chief Secretary Dr Shahzad Bangash and other officials attended the meeting.

The board approved financial assistance to the employees of Wildlife Department in case of injury and death during official duty on the analogy of the financial assistance admissible to other civil servants. The board also approved establishment of a biodiversity fund as provided in the relevant Act for sustainable interventions for the protection and conservation of biodiversity.

Moreover, the board conditionally approved honourarium on annual basis for zoo staff keeping in view the fact that zoo staff perform duties round the clock. The chief minister directed the authorities concerned to open the zoo only for families on weekends and to take necessary measures to protect animals in the zoo from harsh weather conditions and diseases.