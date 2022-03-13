One killed in Bara firing

BARA: Unidentified armed men opened fire on a senior journalist, writer and tribal elder Munsif Ali Khan who escaped unhurt but his driver died in the incident.

It was learnt that Munsif Ali Khan along with his driver was coming home in a vehicle from a Jirga when unknown gunmen fired at them in Bar Qambarkhel area.The driver, identified as Bilal Khan, suffered severe wounds and later died at a hospital.Soon after the incident, the police personnel reached the spot and cordoned off the area.