Asad Qaisar says no-confidence motion bound to fail

SWABI : National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar on Saturday said that the no-confidence motion of the opposition was bound to fail.

"Our allies stand by the government and we will defeat the no-confidence motion against the prime minister," he said while addressing a gathering of party workers.

He said that the Chaudhries of Gujarat would meet Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Sunday (today).

"The Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PMLQ) is an ally of the government and supporting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) both at the centre and Punjab," he said. However, the speaker did not say anything about the barbs exchanged by Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid and Moonis Elahi, who is Federal Minister for Water Resources.

He also did not mention that the opposition parties had also planned a no-confidence move against the speaker and he might not be able to preside over the National Assembly session for the no-confidence motion.

He said that Pakistan was an independent country and would never compromise on its foreign policy.

He said that Pakistan would not take any dictation from anyone. He said that Islamabad would follow the policy line adopted by the prime minister.

"No one can dare dictate us," he declared, adding that the ruling party was promoting the country's interest.