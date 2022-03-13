107 ‘ghost’ cops suspended in Khyber

LANDIKOTAL : District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Imran suspended on Saturday suspended 107 junior police officers and stopped their salaries.

A written order was issued from the Police Department in which names and ranks of the 107 policemen were mentioned.

All the 'ghost' employees were stationed in the Landikotal Police Station but they had not been performing duty since long.In the written order, the DPO said that he checked the daily roznamcha and found that a number of policemen were absent from duty.

He said the salaries of the 'ghost' cops were withheld and they were directed to report to the district police office within seven days. It was also mentioned in the order that the 'missing' policemen had been directed multiple times to report, but they failed to follow the directions of the high ranking police officers.

It may be mentioned here that DPO issued a written posting order last week in which some names of the 'missing' police employees were mentioned. Police sources said that more than 200 Police Department employees did not perform duty since long They said some of them were doing jobs and businesses abroad. This correspondent tried to take comments from the district police officer but he did not respond to the phone calls and text messages.­