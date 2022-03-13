US embassy sends letter of appreciation to CDA

Islamabad : The US Embassy has sent a letter of appreciation to the Capital Development Authority (CDA) for the services it provided for supply of water and construction of retaining wall.

The letter titled ‘Letter of appreciation to the Director-General (Water Supply), Capital Development Authority’, stated “We are grateful for the cooperation and support to increase the water supply available to our compound and the construction of the retaining wall to prevent erosion along the creek side of our perimeter.”

The letter sent by Senior Facility Manager, US Embassy, Islamabad, Danial P.

Hess further said “The responsiveness from you and your team and the quality of work delivered were outstanding. Your efforts have strengthened and secured our cooperation.”

It said, “On behalf of our Mission, please accept my deepest appreciation for the services that the Capital Development Authority provides to the Embassy.

I value the relationship that the Capital Development Authority has with the Embassy and look forward to future endeavors.”

The CDA’s Water Management Wing has taken various steps in the recent weeks that also earned it appreciation from various quarters of the society.

It has recently restored water supply to 300 houses in G sector after ten years. Now its complaint centre is fully functional and addressing the complaints of the residents in shortest possible time.

According to the Capital Development Authority Water Management Wing, ‘The US Embassy was getting water through tanker service but after restoration of the water supply system this issue has been resolved permanently.’

Scarcity of water especially the potable water has remained a major predicament towards opening new residential sectors in Islamabad.

The main source of water are the reservoirs built at Simly and Khanpur and few tube wells, as water aquifer in the capital territory is shallow and scattered. Currently, the population of Islamabad is 1.75 million and it is likely to increase to 4.44 million in 2050.

The CDA’s Water Management Wing said now they are adopting better management practices to ensure smooth supply of water in the capital city.