13 street criminals arrested

Islamabad : Islamabad police here on Saturday arrested thirteen accused from different areas of the city, the police spokesman said.

Special police teams arrested eight criminals involved in looting citizens at gunpoint and other heinous crimes to recover the looted items.

A team of Golra Police Station has arrested a drug peddler namely YarMadar and recovered 1030 hashish.

Ramna Police team arrested two accused identified as Aqeel and Mohsin Ali and recovered four stolen motorbikes.

Likewise, Karachi Company Police arrested a drug peddler namely SadiqMasih, and recovered 235-gram hashish.

Secretariat, Kohsar, Bani Gala, and Nilore police arrested four accused namely Qamar Ali, DanyalNaseer, ShehryarAnees, and Muhammad Adnan, and recovered two 9mm pistols, one 30 bore pistol, and one bottle liquor.

Islamabad Police also arrested five accused of two criminal gangs involved in numerous snatching and motorbike lifting incidents, a police spokesman said.

A police team of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police comprising SI TurabUl Hassan, ASI Jafar Ali, and other officials arrested three accused of a snatchers gang known as Langra Gang.

The police team also recovered 8 snatched mobile phones, cash worth Rs210,000, one motorbike, and weapons from their possession.

The arrested accused have been identified as Asad alias Langra, Junaid Fareed, and Muhammad Moeed.

The accused were involved in numerous snatching incidents in areas of SabziMandi and Abpara, further investigation is underway. Likewise, a police team of Koral Police Station headed by SHO Koral Muhammad AzeemMinhas along with other officials arrested two accused of a motorbike snatchers gang.

The accused were identified as Muhammad Fahad and Raheel Shehzad.

The police team also recovered 9 motorbikes, parts of motorbikes.

Cases against all the arrested accused have been registered and further investigation is underway.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas has appreciated this performance and further directed all zonal officers to intensify the security in their respective areas.

Two proclaimed offenders arrested: The police have arrested two proclaimed offenders during crackdown from different areas here Saturday.

During course of action, Naseerabad police held Umair wanted in attempted murder case and injuring a man WaliUllah on petty dispute in year 2020, informed police spokesman.

While in another operation, same police arrested Adnan, a notorious criminal wanted in a case of betrayal of trust from the year 2020. SP (Potohar) appreciated the performance of Naseerabad police station adding that operations will continue against such criminals.

Two members gang busted 4 stolen motorcycles recovered: Police have arrested two members gang and recovered four stolen motorcycles during crackdown from their possession here Saturday, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Saddar Wah police arrested two members led by gang leader Tabish and his accomplice Shahid involved in snatching and lifting motorcycles on gun point.

According to preliminary investigation, the accused has a previous record in motorcycle theft and snatching cases. Police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was underway.

SP (Potohar) appreciated the performance of police team adding that who deprive citizens of their valuable assets cannot escape the grip of law.

He made it clear that it is prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of the people.

21 beggars held: Rawalpindi Police, in its crackdowns on professional beggars, arrested 21 beggars to discourage the menace of begging and avoid the risk of road accidents due to jaywalking of tramps.

On the directives of the in-charge Beggars Squad, along with their respective teams, took action against the professional beggars, and detained them in different police stations of Rawalpindi city, said the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson.

On this occasion, SSP Operations WaseemRiaz said the special beggar squad was working hard to overcome the increasing number of professional beggars. "The professional beggars stand on various highways and squares of Rawalpindi city and not only affect the flow of traffic but also increase risk of accidents. Therefore, the public is also requested that do not serve alms to them as discouraging such factors will not only improve the society but also the flow of traffic," he said.