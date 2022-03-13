LAHORE : A five-day women’s self-defence workshop was organised jointly by the Pakistan Martial Arts Association (PMAA) and Government College University (GCU) Lahore here the other day. Women were taught key techniques of karate, judo, aikido and krav maga during the workshop to counter growing social evils.

The workshop was conducted by PMAA’s world qualified instructors under the supervision of PMAA chief trainer and mentor Anwar Mohiuddin. The female Ravians were taught empty-handed retaliation against a stronger assailant even if he was armed with a sharp-edged object or pistol. On the final day, Anwar taught them how to effectively intervene in case of a threat in public transport or in a car. GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi, who attended the inaugural and closing sessions, lauded the efforts of PMAA President Anwar Mohiuddin and Umer Sardar, adviser to Ravians Health and Sports Society, who arranged this session. In the end, the GCU VC and the PMAA chief distributed certificates among the participants.