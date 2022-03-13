LDA operation against defaulters

LAHORE : Continuing its operations against defaulters, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed several commercial buildings in various city areas here on Saturday.

LDA’s Director General Ahmad Aziz Tarar has said that full operation against defaulters of commercialisation fee will continue and any illegal commercial activities will not be tolerated within the limits of LDA.

On the direction of Ahmed Aziz Tarar, Town Planning Zone Two conducted a grand operation in Sabzazar Scheme against the defaulters of annual commercialisation fee and sealed several commercial buildings. Arrears of millions of rupees were pending against the sealed buildings as annual commercialization fees. The operation was supervised by senior LDA officers.