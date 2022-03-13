Minor boy killed in accident

karachi : A minor boy was killed and three others suffered injuries after a speedy truck hit the wall of a private textile mill in the Landhi area on Saturday.

Quaidabad police said the driver lost control of the truck due to brake failure and the vehicle dashed into the wall of the mill near Younus Chowrangi.

As a result, a minor boy died, and a woman, Zobia, 48, a 50-year-old man, Tahir, and a minor girl were wounded. The victims were standing at a bus stop when the tragedy occurred.

The police said the deceased boy could not be identified immediately. A case has been registered.