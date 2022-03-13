Two women among four killed in accidents

karachi : Two women among four people were killed in accidents in different parts of Karachi on Saturday, according to information gathered from police and rescue sources.

A man and a woman lost their lives after a speeding trailer truck hit their motorbike on the Sher Shah Bridge. Police and rescue workers reached the site of the accident and took the casualties to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Police said the victims are yet to be identified. However, they added, they have arrested the driver of the trailer truck and registered a case against him.

A woman was electrocuted to death at her house in the Landhi neighbourhood. Her body was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC). She was identified as 40-year-old Kiran Anwar. Police said she had been doing some work at the house when she got electrocuted.

A man who is yet to be identified died after a train ran him over on a railway track in Malir. His body was taken to the morgue after completing the medico-legal formalities at the JPMC.