Kashmir Month at GCU highlights Indian atrocities

LAHORE : Kashmir Society of the Government College University (GCU) Lahore on Saturday launched Kashmir Month to celebrate the true Kashmiri spirit, lifestyle, and culture and highlight Indian atrocities in the occupied valley.
The month-long event opened with a poster exhibition titled “a portrayal of Kashmiri women resistance” at the university’s Amphitheatre. Yousaf Salahuddin, a socialite, philanthropist and grandson of Allama Mohammad Iqbal, was the chief guest at the event hosted by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi. Noted playwright and poet Ayub Khawar was also present.
Speaking on the occasion, Yousaf Salahuddin said that Pakistan was made by the youth and it would be the youth who will protect it. He added that only a strong and prosperous Pakistan guarantees the independence of Kashmir.
The grandson of Allama Iqbal also reminisced about his student life at the Government College Lahore where veteran playwright Shoaib Hashmi was his English teacher. Prof Zaidi said he was extremely delighted to announce that for the first time in the history of GCU, they will be having a Kashmir Month hosting a series of events under the umbrella of GCU Kashmir Society. He said GCU Kashmir Society was using new technology, research and other means to bring awareness to the Kashmir issue. He said students would celebrate and promote awareness about the beautiful Kashmir culture and customs during the month.
Ayub Khawar presented his poetry on Kashmir. Later, students of GCU Nazir Ahmad Music Society presented patriotic songs and played Kashmiri musical instrument Rabab.
MULTAN : Police busted a notorious motorcycle and cattle thief gang and recovered cash from their possession during a...
LAHORE : Community mobilisers, educationists and social workers came together for 46th community development network ...
karachi : Eight people were wounded in separate incidents of firing in parts of the city on Saturday.A 35-year-old...
LAHORE : Punjab University Department of Examinations has uploaded the roll number slips for the students of Associate...
MANSEHRA : The affectees of the 880 megawatts Suki Kinari Hydropower project took to the streets to demand the price...
SWABI : National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar on Saturday said that the no-confidence motion of the opposition was...
Comments