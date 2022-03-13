Kashmir Month at GCU highlights Indian atrocities

LAHORE : Kashmir Society of the Government College University (GCU) Lahore on Saturday launched Kashmir Month to celebrate the true Kashmiri spirit, lifestyle, and culture and highlight Indian atrocities in the occupied valley.

The month-long event opened with a poster exhibition titled “a portrayal of Kashmiri women resistance” at the university’s Amphitheatre. Yousaf Salahuddin, a socialite, philanthropist and grandson of Allama Mohammad Iqbal, was the chief guest at the event hosted by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi. Noted playwright and poet Ayub Khawar was also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Yousaf Salahuddin said that Pakistan was made by the youth and it would be the youth who will protect it. He added that only a strong and prosperous Pakistan guarantees the independence of Kashmir.

The grandson of Allama Iqbal also reminisced about his student life at the Government College Lahore where veteran playwright Shoaib Hashmi was his English teacher. Prof Zaidi said he was extremely delighted to announce that for the first time in the history of GCU, they will be having a Kashmir Month hosting a series of events under the umbrella of GCU Kashmir Society. He said GCU Kashmir Society was using new technology, research and other means to bring awareness to the Kashmir issue. He said students would celebrate and promote awareness about the beautiful Kashmir culture and customs during the month.

Ayub Khawar presented his poetry on Kashmir. Later, students of GCU Nazir Ahmad Music Society presented patriotic songs and played Kashmiri musical instrument Rabab.