Three injured as two religious groups clash

karachi : Three people were injured during a clash between members of two religious organisations in Korangi’s Chakra Goth on the night between Friday and Saturday.
The injured were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment where they were identified as Ibrahim, Noman and Usman.
According to Zaman Town SHO Humayun Ahmed, the clash took place between the workers of the Sunni Tehreek (ST) and the banned Sipah-e-Sahaba Pakistan when the ST members were placing banners for a Milad programme.
No case had been registered till the filing of this news report late on Saturday night.
