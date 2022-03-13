LAHORE : Dry weather with partly cloudy weather was reported in the City here on Saturday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while hot in central/southern Punjab, Sindh and east/south Balochistan. Lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped down to -02°C while in Lahore it was 16.8°C and maximum was 30.1°C.