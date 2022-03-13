‘Imran wants to strengthen country’

LAHORE : Punjab Energy Minister Dr Akhtar Malik has said Imran Khan is an honest man and all stand by his ideology. “The country is run by an honest man. We stand by his ideology. We stand with him because he is a man of principles," he said.Dr Akhtar Malik said Imran Khan had not built any factory or property and he was not worried about his children's school fees so at present only Imran Khan could take the country out of the mire of corruption."Khan has even said that after his death, all his property would be owned by Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital.", he added. Dr Malik said that the country and the nation which had got a leader like Imran Khan needed not look the other way.

­He said that Pakistan needed to be strengthened at a time when vested interests were bent on weakening it but Imran was standing firm."By the will of Almighty Allah we will be victorious in this competition too.", he said.