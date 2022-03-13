One dies of COVID-19

Islamabad: Another patient has died of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory while 35 individuals have tested positive from ICT and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours hinting that the fifth wave of the outbreak has almost lost its intensity.

A continuous depression in the number of COVID-19 patients from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi is being witnessed for the last six weeks while the number of deaths caused by the virus is also on the decline for the last three weeks showing that the outbreak is about to fade away.

In the last one week, as many as six patients died of coronavirus illness from this region of the country and only 273 new patients were reported from ICT and Rawalpindi in the last seven days at an average of 39 patients reported per day. The positivity rate of the infection that had crossed the figure of 18 per cent in the last week of January this year dropped down to around one per cent in the region.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Saturday reveals that confirmation of 35 patients in the last 24 hours took tally from the twin cities to 177695 while death of another patients took death toll from ICT and Rawalpindi district to 2,350.

In the last 24 hours, 30 individuals have tested positive from ICT at a positivity rate of 1.42 per cent taking tally from the federal capital to 134,797 of which 133,430 patients have so far recovered. To date, a total of 1,020 patients have lost their lives due to COVID-19 from ICT while the number of active cases of the disease has dropped down to 347 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the virus has claimed no life from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours. Only five individuals were tested positive for COVID-19 from the district recording a positivity rate of 0.52 per cent. Out of a total of 42,898 patients so far registered from Rawalpindi, 41,460 have recovered and 1,330 have lost their lives due to the illness.

On Saturday, there were 108 active cases of the disease from the district of which four were hospitalised and 104 were in home isolation.