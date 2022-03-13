Novel with interesting narrative

The novel titled ‘Dhundalkay Daeray’ written by Hakim Abdul Rauf Kiani strikes a personal chord with readers as it brings down the curtain on the bitter realities of life when people are caught in a circle of superstition spread by fake dervishes are unable to break it.

The novel presents an interesting narrative that carries implications beyond the fate of its characters. Though the novel never pulls its punches when it excoriates the fake dervishes, it skillfully avoids heavy polemics that can distract readers from the essence of the story.

The world has witnessed greedy people of all ages; some have the greed of money whereas some are in greed of power. From day one of the creation of this world, the two powers competed with each other; one is spirituality, which guides towards virtue and its rewards; the other is a devilish power, which offers all the worldly benefits by hook or crook.

Fake dervishes exploit the religious sentiments of the gullible to get their desired malicious designs, and for this very purpose, they do not feel any reluctance to twist, distort and interpolate the divinely revealed teachings.

Today’s human beings are shattered because of numerous worries. For that reason, they seek a change, which could happen in a flash of the moment, as they want immediate solutions to their problems.

Here, fake dervishes exploit their weakness, and with their sham words, they succeed in grabbing their attention and making the people believe that this is the best solution to their anxieties.

If a young woman visits, they guess that she is here for a life partner, a young couple for parenthood, and old ones for joyful domesticity. In this manner, they capture the victims’ minds and souls totally.

Some of the fake dervishes talk in a way that they impress and trap the herd. In return, they get a lot of money and once the work is complete, they make a lifetime source of income.

The novelist succeeds in creating multifaceted characters that are rooted in reality. At no point do the characters appear to be straitjacketed? Unfettered by any clichéd molds, they bounce off the page as extreme as the people see them on a daily basis.

The novel is wonderful in every way - Hakim Abdul Rauf Kiani’s terrific writing and wisdom shine through in the novel, and you feel yourself in the presence of rare talent.

The main character of the novel Ziad loves spirituality. He and his friend Mursal come to know of a famous dervish. They travel to that place and get impressed.

The parable-like narrative enables the readers to understand the concept of life and love when they start their own spiritual journey identical to the days of Ziad’s childhood to complicated trials of his adulthood experience including Romana’s love.