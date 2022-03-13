Martyrdom of four youth by Indian troops condemned

Islamabad: The martyrdom of four unarmed youth by Indian troops in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu (IIOJK) condemned by President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Senior Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas. He termed the recent incidents as worst example of state terrorism.

pied forces was the worst violation of human rights and the international organisations should take the notice of the massacre of vulnerable Kashmiris.

He said that the Indian forces martyred the four defenseless youth during its actions in Pulwama, Ganderbal and Handwara areas of the occupied valley and mobile and internet services was kept suspended during the operation. He said that the Indian forces through its brutal conduct can’t suppress the voice and courage of the Kashmiri people.

He was of the view that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) currently ruling in India has set worst examples of war crimes and crossed all limits of violations of human rights through massacre of unarmed Kashmiris. However, despite their brutalities, struggle of Kashmiris for their self-determination right was gaining power with each passing day, he added.

The PTI (AJK) president further stated that sacrifices rendered by the Kashmiris during the freedom movement were a sacred trust and they would not be let to go in vain.

He said that the Indian forces deployed in Occupied Kashmir were serving as terrorist organisation and engaged in genocide of impeccable Kashmiris.