Poetry on love, revolution, and life

The Sathi Azmi’s collection of poetry titled ‘Goonj’ is an amasing piece on love and life. It connects to the reader so easily and it feels that you are part of the writer’s imagination.

It is a passionate journey through varied emotions experienced in human life. It voices the pain of loneliness and yearning of heart for love to the radiance of such idealism that can transcend all pain and sacrifice, all joy for the sake of service above self.

It glorifies the innocence of romantic love to the height of divinity and then breaks all barriers of individualism to mingle itself with universal love.

Sathi Azmi writes of frustration, love, hope, struggles, joys, sorrows, loneliness, friendship, fear, bravery, romance, nature, and bliss. In one poem she asks how she can celebrate Valentine’s Day when so many people in the world are unloved and suffering.

The book is a journey of different reflections of human emotions, inspirations, aspirations that everyone could relate to with their lives in some way or the other. It is an honest expression of thoughts, hopes and despair, and such varied emotions. Very well written.

Great collection of poems on love, sacrifice, revolution, and all aspects of humanity that are happening on this planet but never expressed before integrating all so eloquently.

Once I start reading, cannot stop anywhere. He has great talent and power of expression that takes the reader to the all emotions of the poems. In one word the book is a treasure.

Nearly 175 years ago Percy Bysshe Shelley said, in his “Defence of Poetry”, that “poets are the unacknowledged legislators of the world.” In the years since, many poets have taken that role to heart, right up to the present day.

They have been rabble-rousers and protesters, revolutionaries, and yes, sometimes, lawmakers. Poets have commented on the events of the day, giving voice to the oppressed and downtrodden, immortalized rebels, and campaigns for social change.

Being a firebrand revolutionary, he also has the heart of a romantic. After all, revolution and romance are two sides of the same coin, the intensity of the emotion and the depth of passion are similar. Love and romance run like warp through woof of politics and protest in Sathi Azmi’s poetry. In his revolutionary poetry, he employs his pen to speak specifically for the oppressed. His is anger is felt in every line and it is clear that he is tormented by the oppression he sees of the middle class.

Sathi Azmi’s poetry is grander than revolutionary ideas or romantic feelings. It is but a sweet, unconventional, and fresh amalgamation of love and revolution that beautifies his poetry and makes it stand out.