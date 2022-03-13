People are talking about

— the vote of no-confidence against Prime Minister Imran Khan which has unleashed a fresh wave of political instability in the country and disrupted the lives of the citizens. People say it is mind boggling to see - and hear - the shenanigans of political entities both sides of the political divide, as well as how large crowds of men and women gather every day because they are obviously paid otherwise they could not survive being absent from their regular jobs.

— the manner in which political parties ignore rules of electioneering despite the ECP giving directions as to what is, or what is not, permissible before any election. People say while there are records of many infringements on this matter, the recent one in which the PM addressed a large crowd in lower Dir is a case in point and is not kosher because the election commission reviewed the Electoral Code of Conduct and made this decision after consulting all political parties.

—- the fact that without popular support, a meaningful change in Pakistan will remain a distant dream because the representatives have neither the capacity nor the will to serve and as a result, the gulf has widened to such an extent that it has become impossible for the midgets of politics to bridge it. People say that is why, in order to show off their popularity among the public, political parties gather rented crowds which cannot replicate the vibrancy of a crowd that gathers voluntarily.

— the euphoria in Lahore over the thumping win of Lahore Qalandars in the PSL matches and how it shows that a spontaneous reaction is evidence of a real love for the sport. People say the outpouring of joy was overwhelming, underlining the fact that people act on their impulses and urgings without support from the power structures, unlike the response they give to political gatherings where crowds are paid to attend and do so for economic reasons rather than supporting their agenda.

—- the mindset that still exists in this day and age over the fact that a girls is born in the family and not a boy as there have been hundreds of cases of murders of infant girls in Pakistan over the last several years. People say it was shocking to hear that even though he is educated, a man killed his seven-day-old daughter as he considered the birth of a girl a matter of great humiliation and if this is the reaction of a so called ‘educated’ person it is a matter of great concern.

— the amazing success of the Pakistan Pavilion at the Dubai Expo, proven by the many endorsements from celebrities and the outpour of colourful photos on social media featuring the scintillating exterior of the pavilion were enough to put this on the must-see list for any visitor and how it proves that if given a chance, our talented citizens can compete with the best and come out tops. People say it’s an eye-opener for those who run down our country to ‘impress’ outsiders.

—- how political entities involved in wheeling and dealing try to hide the fact that they are indulging in it by denying the fact but are exposed by the media or some other source. People say it would be better if these wheelers and dealers had the courage to admit that they were looking at all the options rather than hiding the fact because when the truth is known they are exposed and lose all credibility. — I.H.