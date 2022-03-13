Balochistan students’ registration issue resolved

Islamabad : The government of Balochistan has agreed to the Pakistan Medical Commission-directed pathway to resolve the issue of the registration of the students enrolled in the province's three medical colleges.

According to the PMC, a follow-up meeting was held between its representatives and a delegation of the Balochistan government to resolve the issue of students who had been in the past enrolled by Balochistan's three medical colleges who obtained their recognition recently.

The development came during a meeting chaired by the PMC president and attended by the Balochistan chief secretary, health secretary, principles of four public medical colleges in the province, and PMC vice-president, secretary, and executive member.

The government of Balochistan agreed to the PMC-directed pathway to register the students enrolled in the three colleges prior to their recognition and registration with the commission.

The exam papers of each professional exam given in 2021-2022 by the students at the three colleges were deposited with the PMC by both Universities. The education department of the commission will immediately review the papers to verify the exam process and provisionally register the students of these three colleges on completion of the review of the papers.

The representatives of the Balochistan government thanked the PMC and Medical and Dental Council for steps to resolve the issue.